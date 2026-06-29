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These are the most beautiful canals in Venice

By Simran Jeet 06:06 pm Jun 29, 202606:06 pm

What's the story

Venice is famous for its beautiful canals, which are an important part of the city's culture and history. These waterways are not just a means of transportation, but also a place to explore the beauty of Venice. From the busy Grand Canal to the quiet backwaters, each canal has its own charm and story. Here are some of the most beautiful canals in Venice.