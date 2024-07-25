In short Simplifying... In short Whip up Vietnamese spring rolls by preparing a vibrant mix of thinly sliced carrots, cucumber, shredded lettuce, fresh mint, and cilantro.

12:32 pm Jul 25, 2024

What's the story Vietnamese spring rolls, known as goi cuon, are a staple in Vietnamese cuisine. These refreshing appetizers consist of rice paper filled with vegetables, noodles, and herbs. Originating from Vietnam, they boast vibrant ingredients and are typically accompanied by a dipping sauce. Fresh and light, these rolls differ from their fried counterparts and are ideal for any occasion. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To make Vietnamese spring rolls, you will need 12 rice paper wrappers, one cup of thinly sliced carrots, one cup of thinly sliced cucumber, one cup of shredded lettuce or cabbage, one-half cup of fresh mint leaves, one-half cup of cilantro leaves without stems, 100g vermicelli noodles (cooked according to package instructions and cooled), and hoisin sauce or peanut sauce for dipping.

Prepare the vegetables

Begin by washing all vegetables under cold water. Peel and slice the carrots and cucumber into thin, three-inch strips for a good fit within the rolls. Finely shred the lettuce or cabbage to blend easily with other fillings. Keep mint and cilantro leaves whole to add a burst of flavor in each bite. This preparation ensures vibrant and flavorful spring rolls.

Soften rice paper wrappers

To soften the rice paper wrappers, fill a large bowl with warm water. Submerge one wrapper at a time for about five seconds, ensuring it doesn't soak too long and become overly fragile. Immediately after soaking, remove the wrapper and lay it flat on a clean surface. This method makes the wrappers pliable for rolling without tearing, preparing them for the filling process.

Assemble the spring rolls

Place a small amount of each vegetable in a row across the center of the softened rice paper wrapper laid out on your work surface, ensuring you leave space at both ends for folding. Then, layer some cooked vermicelli noodles on top of the vegetables. Finish by sprinkling fresh mint leaves and cilantro over the noodles and vegetables, readying the assembly for rolling.

Roll them up

Fold in the sides of the rice paper over the filling, then roll tightly from one end to encase all ingredients like a burrito. Repeat until all ingredients are used. Vietnamese spring rolls burst with freshness from crisp vegetables and aromatic herbs in rice paper—a vegetarian delight that's healthy and flavorful, perfect with hoisin or peanut sauce.