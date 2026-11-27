5 classic vintage hairstyles to try for your office look
What's the story
Vintage hairstyles have a timeless appeal, often lending a touch of elegance and sophistication to any occasion. For office-goers, these styles can be a perfect blend of professionalism and personal flair. Be it the classic bob or the iconic victory rolls, vintage hairstyles can make you stand out at work while maintaining a polished appearance. Here are some vintage hairstyles that are ideal for office settings.
#1
The classic bob cut
The classic bob cut is a timeless hairstyle that oozes sophistication and professionalism.
This chin-length style frames the face beautifully and is easy to maintain.
The bob can be worn straight or with soft waves for a little volume.
It is perfect for those who want a low-maintenance, yet stylish, look at work.
#2
Victory rolls for volume
Victory rolls are a signature style from the 1940s, adding volume and flair to your hair.
This hairstyle is created by rolling sections of hair away from the face and pinning them in place.
Victory rolls can be worn with medium to long hair and are perfect for adding a vintage touch to your office look, without going overboard.
#3
The elegant chignon
The chignon is an elegant updo that has been in vogue since the 19th century.
It involves twisting the hair into a low bun at the nape of the neck, or just above it.
This hairstyle is ideal for long or medium-length hair and gives you a neat, polished appearance that is perfect for professional settings.
#4
Soft waves with pin curls
Pin curls are an easy way to get soft waves that look effortlessly chic at work.
By rolling small sections of damp hair around pins and letting them set, you can create beautiful waves without heat damage.
This vintage-inspired style adds texture and movement to your hair while keeping it looking professional.
#5
The timeless French twist
The French twist is another classic hairstyle that oozes elegance and sophistication.
Ideal for medium to long hair, it involves twisting the hair back into a sleek, low bun, pinned securely in place.
The French twist is perfect for formal occasions at work, giving you a polished look without any fuss.