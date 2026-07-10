How to decorate your walls with vintage postcards

Tip 2

Use washi tape for easy display

Washi tape is an easy and stylish way to put up vintage postcards on walls. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can pick one that goes with your decor. Plus, washi tape is gentle on walls, so you can take down or rearrange postcards without leaving any marks or damage. This makes it an ideal option for renters or those who like to change things up often.