How to decorate your walls with vintage postcards
What's the story
Vintage postcards provide a unique and affordable option to add character to your walls. These small pieces of history can be turned into stunning wall art, giving your home a touch of nostalgia and charm. From creating a gallery wall to framing them in creative ways, vintage postcards can be used in different ways to make your space more inviting and personal. Here are some practical tips on how to use vintage postcards for wall art.
Tip 1
Create a gallery wall
A gallery wall is a perfect way to display a collection of vintage postcards. Choose postcards that have complementary colors or themes for a cohesive look. Arrange them in a grid pattern or an organic layout, depending on your style preference. Use simple frames or clipboards for easy swapping of postcards, allowing you to refresh the display regularly, without much effort.
Tip 2
Use washi tape for easy display
Washi tape is an easy and stylish way to put up vintage postcards on walls. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can pick one that goes with your decor. Plus, washi tape is gentle on walls, so you can take down or rearrange postcards without leaving any marks or damage. This makes it an ideal option for renters or those who like to change things up often.
Tip 3
Frame postcards with mats
Framing vintage postcards with mats adds an elegant touch to your wall art display. Mats provide a visual break between the postcard and frame, making the artwork stand out more prominently. Choose neutral-colored mats that complement the postcard's design without overpowering it. This method works well for showcasing particularly special postcards that deserve more attention.
Tip 4
Mix postcards with other art pieces
Mixing vintage postcards with other art pieces can make an interesting and eclectic display on your walls. Combine them with photographs, prints, or even small paintings for a dynamic look that reflects different aspects of your personality and interests. This way, you can create a personalized gallery that tells a story through its diverse elements while still maintaining harmony in its overall composition.