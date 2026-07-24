How to make connections at virtual conferences
What's the story
Virtual conferences are the new normal, giving a platform for networking without the need to travel. These digital gatherings can be as effective as in-person meetings, provided you know how to engage in them. Here are five expert tips to help you network like a pro at virtual conference social events. With these insights, you can build valuable connections and make the most out of your online experience.
Tip 1
Optimize your profile
Ensure your online profile is complete and professional.
Use a clear photo, write a concise bio, and list relevant skills or interests.
This makes it easier for others to find and connect with you.
A well-crafted profile serves as your digital business card, making a strong first impression on potential contacts.
Tip 2
Engage actively in sessions
Participate actively in sessions by asking questions and contributing to discussions.
This not only shows your interest but also increases your visibility among peers and speakers.
Being vocal in these settings can lead to meaningful conversations and help you establish rapport with other attendees.
Tip 3
Utilize breakout rooms effectively
Breakout rooms are smaller group discussions within larger sessions.
Use these opportunities to interact more closely with others by sharing ideas or discussing topics of mutual interest.
Being proactive in these settings can lead to deeper connections than those formed in larger groups.
Tip 4
Follow up post-event
After the conference, make sure to follow up with the contacts you've made by sending personalized messages or connecting on professional networks like LinkedIn.
This reinforces the relationship and keeps the conversation going beyond the event itself.
A simple follow-up can go a long way in turning a brief encounter into a lasting professional connection.
Tip 5
Leverage social media platforms
Use social media platforms during the event to share insights or comment on sessions using event-specific hashtags.
This not only increases your visibility but also encourages engagement from others who are following the same conversation online.
Social media is an effective tool for expanding your network beyond the confines of the virtual conference space.