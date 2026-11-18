Wales is home to some beautiful coastal villages!
What's the story
Wales is famous for its stunning coastlines and charming villages, but some hidden coastal gems are still unexplored by most travelers. These villages offer a unique glimpse into Welsh culture and history, away from the bustling tourist spots. From picturesque landscapes to rich traditions, these hidden gems are worth discovering for those seeking an authentic experience. Here are some of these enchanting Welsh coastal villages that promise tranquility and beauty.
#1
Aberdaron: A tranquil retreat
Aberdaron is located on the Llyn Peninsula and is famous for its stunning beaches and serene environment. The village is a perfect place for those looking for peace.
You can take long walks on sandy shores or explore nearby hills with breathtaking views of the sea.
Aberdaron also has a rich history, with ancient churches and ruins dotting the landscape, giving you a glimpse of its cultural heritage.
#2
Llangrannog: A picturesque escape
Nestled between cliffs on Cardigan Bay, Llangrannog is famous for its stunning scenery and colorful houses.
This quaint fishing village is ideal for those who love nature, with plenty of walking trails along the coast.
The beach is ideal for swimming or just relaxing in the sun.
Llangrannog also hosts traditional events throughout the year, giving you a taste of local customs.
#3
Aberaeron: Georgian elegance by the sea
Aberaeron is famous for its Georgian architecture and vibrant harbor along the Ceredigion coast.
The village's colorful buildings give it a unique charm that attracts photographers and history buffs alike.
Aberaeron's waterfront is dotted with cafes where you can enjoy local delicacies while watching boats sail in and out of the harbor.
The village also hosts festivals celebrating music, arts, and crafts throughout the year.
#4
Tenby: Medieval charm meets coastal beauty
Though Tenby is a little more popular than other villages on this list, it still retains its medieval charm, with cobbled streets lined with shops selling handmade goods from local artisans.
This coastal town has three beautiful beaches, surrounded by limestone cliffs, making it perfect for sunbathing or water sports like kayaking or paddleboarding.
Tenby's history can be explored through its well-preserved town walls, dating back to the 13th century.