Walking sideways is good for you: Here's why
What's the story
Walking sideways is a simple exercise that can do wonders for your health. It is a natural movement that most of us forget to do in our daily lives. By adding sideways walking to your routine, you can improve balance, strengthen muscles, and improve coordination. The exercise is easy to do and can be done anywhere, making it an accessible option for all.
#1
Enhances balance and coordination
Sideways walking requires the use of different muscle groups than forward walking, which helps improve your balance and coordination.
As you engage your core and lower body muscles, you develop better stability and control over your movements.
This is especially beneficial as you age, as it helps reduce the risk of falls and injuries.
#2
Strengthens lower body muscles
Walking sideways targets key muscles in the lower body, including the glutes, quadriceps, and calves.
By regularly performing this exercise, you can build strength in these areas without the need for specialized equipment or gym memberships.
Stronger muscles contribute to better overall mobility and can enhance performance in other physical activities.
#3
Improves cardiovascular health
Incorporating sideways walking into your routine can also boost cardiovascular health.
This lateral movement increases heart rate slightly more than traditional forward walking at a similar pace.
As a result, it contributes to improved circulation and heart function over time when practiced consistently.
#4
Aids in weight management
For those looking to manage their weight effectively, sideways walking offers an additional calorie-burning opportunity within their daily routine.
The effort involved in this lateral movement engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, resulting in higher energy expenditure compared to regular walking alone.
This makes it a valuable tool for anyone aiming to maintain or lose weight naturally.
#5
Enhances mental focus
Engaging in sideways walking also requires mental focus as you navigate the different directions.
This cognitive engagement can help improve your concentration skills over time.
It also promotes mindfulness during exercise sessions. This is particularly helpful if you are looking for ways to enhance your mental clarity throughout the day.