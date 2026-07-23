Where to find the best coastal walks in Malta
What's the story
Malta's coastline is a treasure trove of beautiful walking routes, perfect for those who want to explore its natural beauty on foot. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, these paths offer a unique perspective of the island's landscape. Whether you're an avid hiker or just looking for a leisurely stroll, Malta has something for everyone. Here are some of the best coastal walking routes to discover.
#1
Discovering the Blue Grotto Trail
The Blue Grotto Trail is a must-visit for anyone visiting Malta.
The trail takes you along the cliffs to the famous Blue Grotto, which is famous for its crystal-clear waters and stunning rock formations.
The path is well-marked and offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Along the way, you can find several lookout points where you can stop and soak in the beauty of this natural wonder.
#2
Exploring Dingli Cliffs walk
Dingli Cliffs provide one of Malta's most dramatic coastal walks. The cliffs are the highest point on the island, rising to about 250 meters above sea level.
The walk offers panoramic views of the sea and nearby islands. The area is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers.
You can also spot some ancient ruins along the way, adding a historical touch to your hike.
#3
Venturing into Marsaskala Bay path
Marsaskala Bay has a more relaxed walking route, ideal for those looking for a peaceful stroll by the sea.
The bay is lined with quaint fishing boats and traditional Maltese architecture, giving you a taste of local life.
The path winds through quiet streets and waterfront promenades, giving you plenty of opportunities to stop for refreshments at local cafes, or just enjoy the calm surroundings.
#4
Trekking along Golden Bay Beach route
Golden Bay Beach Route is ideal for beach lovers who want to combine sunbathing with some light trekking.
This coastal path takes you through sandy beaches and rocky outcrops, giving you stunning views at every turn.
You can also spot some interesting rock formations along this route, making it a photographer's paradise.