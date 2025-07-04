Walking v/s rowing: Which is better for your fitness?

Walking and rowing are two popular forms of exercise that offer distinct benefits for endurance and strength. While walking is accessible to most people, rowing provides a full-body workout that can be more intense. Both activities have their unique advantages, making them suitable for different fitness goals. This article explores the endurance and strength benefits of walking and rowing, helping you understand which might be better suited to your needs.

Steady steps Walking: A simple path to endurance Walking is a low-impact exercise that improves cardiovascular health by aiding circulation and raising heart rate. It is an ideal way to build endurance over time without stressing out the body too much. Walking regularly can help maintain a healthy weight, lower stress levels, and elevate mood with the release of endorphins. For beginners or those with joint issues, walking provides a gentle yet effective way to build stamina.

Powerful strokes Rowing: Full-body strength builder Rowing works multiple muscle groups at once, giving you both cardiovascular and strength training in a single session. It works the legs, core, back, arms, and shoulders while also improving the lung capacity. The resistance from rowing machines or water adds a strength building element to its endurance benefits. This makes rowing an efficient workout for those wanting to build overall body strength with stamina.

Energy expenditure Comparing caloric burn rates When it comes to comparing caloric burn rates between walking and rowing, intensity matters a lot. Walking at a brisk pace burns lesser calories per hour than moderate-intensity rowing sessions due to the latter's full-body engagement. However, both exercises go a long way in pushing you toward your calorie expenditure goal when done consistently over time.