The main town of Chora (Mykonos) is a maze of winding streets designed to confuse pirates in the past.

Today, these paths provide a charming discovery, exhibiting Cycladic architecture with white facades and vibrant doors.

Tiny boutiques and cafes are tucked away, waiting to be found at every turn.

The iconic Panagia Paraportiani church, a perfect example of Cycladic architecture, should not be missed.