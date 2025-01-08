Wander through Mykonos, Greece: A whitewashed paradise
What's the story
Mykonos, located in the Aegean Sea, is famous for its iconic windmills, pristine beaches, and winding streets lined with whitewashed buildings.
This Greek island effortlessly combines vibrant culture, rich history, and breathtaking landscapes.
Ideal for relaxation seekers or adventure enthusiasts, it offers an exploration through charming villages and along spectacular coastal vistas.
Exploring Chora
Stroll the streets of Chora
The main town of Chora (Mykonos) is a maze of winding streets designed to confuse pirates in the past.
Today, these paths provide a charming discovery, exhibiting Cycladic architecture with white facades and vibrant doors.
Tiny boutiques and cafes are tucked away, waiting to be found at every turn.
The iconic Panagia Paraportiani church, a perfect example of Cycladic architecture, should not be missed.
Windmill views
Visit the iconic windmills
Overlooking Mykonos Town, the iconic 16th-century windmills are a sight not to be missed.
Once used for milling wheat, they now serve as the perfect vantage point for breathtaking views of Chora and the Aegean Sea.
Visit at sunset for the most memorable experience, as the sky transforms into a canvas of vibrant orange and pink.
Ano mera experience
Discover Ano Mera village
Just a short drive from the busy streets of Chora, you'll find Ano Mera, a peaceful village where you can experience a more authentic side of Mykonos, away from the crowds.
The historic Monastery of Panagia Tourliani with its intricate carvings and striking marble bell tower serves as the village's heart.
Plus, the surrounding tavernas dish out local delicacies in charming settings—perfect for a taste of true Greek hospitality.
Beach leisure
Relax at Ornos Beach
Located just south of Chora, Ornos Beach provides a tranquil setting with soft sands and crystalline waters.
Though equipped with sunbeds and umbrellas for rent, it manages to retain its peaceful ambiance.
Perfect for families or those seeking seaside serenity, beachfront restaurants offer fresh seafood accompanied by stunning views of the sea.