Hair braiding 101: 5 techniques everyone must know
What's the story
Hair braiding is an art that can turn your everyday look into something special. With a few techniques up your sleeve, you can create gorgeous styles for any occasion. Be it a beginner or someone with some experience, mastering these techniques can take your styling game to the next level. Here are five essential hair braiding techniques that can help you achieve stunning hairstyles with ease.
#1
The classic three-strand braid
The classic three-strand braid is the most basic, yet versatile, technique.
It involves dividing the hair into three equal sections and crossing them over each other alternately.
This technique is perfect for beginners as it forms a foundation for more complex styles.
The three-strand braid can be used for casual looks or even as a base for other intricate designs.
#2
French braid for elegance
The French braid adds an element of elegance to any hairstyle.
It starts off like a three-strand braid but incorporates sections of hair from the sides as you go along.
This way, the braid sits flat against the head and looks neat and sophisticated.
The French braid is ideal for formal events or when you want your hair neatly tied back.
#3
Dutch braid: The inverted twist
The Dutch braid is basically an inverted French braid, where the strands are crossed under instead of over.
This way, the braid pops out more from the scalp, giving it a fuller look.
The Dutch braid is great for adding volume and texture to your hair, and works well on both long and medium-length hair.
#4
Fishtail braid: A unique twist
The fishtail braid provides a unique twist with its intricate appearance.
It requires dividing the hair into two sections and taking small pieces from each section alternately to cross over into the other side.
Although it looks complicated, with practice, anyone can master this technique easily.
The fishtail braid gives an elegant touch, suitable for special occasions.
#5
Rope braid: Twisted simplicity
The rope braid is all about twisting two sections of hair around each other tightly until they form a rope-like structure along their length.
This simple, yet chic, style requires minimal effort but looks incredibly polished when done right.
It's perfect if you want something quick yet stylish, without much hassle involved in styling time-wise.