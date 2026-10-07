Strengthen your wrists with towel twists: Here's how
What's the story
Wrist flexibility is important for a number of activities, be it sports or daily tasks. Towel wrist twists are a simple yet effective exercise to improve wrist flexibility and strength. They target the muscles and tendons in the forearm, promoting a better range of motion and reducing the risk of injury. Here's a guide on how to perform towel wrist twists properly, along with tips to include them in your routine.
Tip 1
Choosing the right towel
Selecting an appropriate towel is key to performing the exercise effectively.
A standard bath towel works well, as it provides enough resistance without being too heavy.
Make sure the towel is clean and dry before use.
The texture should be rough enough to give you a good grip, but not so coarse that it causes discomfort during the workout.
Tip 2
Proper grip technique
Start by holding both ends of the towel with your hands shoulder-width apart.
Keep your arms extended in front of you at shoulder height.
Ensure that your grip is firm but relaxed to avoid unnecessary tension in your hands and arms.
This positioning will help engage the forearm muscles effectively during the twisting motion.
Tip 3
Performing the twist motion
To perform the twist, rotate one hand inward while simultaneously rotating the other hand outward, creating a twisting motion through your wrists.
Keep your elbows slightly bent to avoid strain on your joints, and repeat this motion slowly and deliberately to maximize muscle engagement and flexibility benefits.
Tip 4
Incorporating towel twists into routine
Consistency is key when it comes to improving wrist flexibility with towel twists.
Aim for two to three sets of 10 repetitions per session, two to three times a week.
Gradually increase the number of repetitions as your strength improves over time, ensuring that you maintain proper form throughout each repetition.