A minimalist wardrobe is all about simplicity and functionality, prioritizing quality over quantity.

Investing in timeless pieces can help you build a versatile collection that caters to different occasions without the clutter.

Not only does this save time, but it also helps you avoid decision fatigue when selecting outfits.

Here are five essential wardrobe staples every minimalist should consider adding to their closet to keep it streamlined and efficient.