WAVES Summit 2025: Key details you should know
What's the story
The global media, entertainment, and tech industries are all set for WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) 2025, happening from May 1 to 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
Spread across 15,000 square meters, this extraordinary event will bring together top industry leaders, creators, investors, and tech experts to discuss and shape the future of entertainment.
Objectives
What are the main objectives of WAVES 2025?
WAVES 2025 aims to become a global hub for media and entertainment, positioning India as a center for creativity and innovation.
Key goals include boosting global collaboration, attracting investment, showcasing tech advancements, and building a strong monitoring system.
With MSME and Start-Up zones, the event will highlight emerging businesses and offer networking opportunities with global investors and leaders.
Brands
Top brands and innovators to showcase at WAVES 2025
Organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, WAVES 2025 will feature over 100 leading exhibitors, showcasing cutting-edge innovations and industry advancements.
Major brands like Netflix, Amazon, Google, Meta, Sony, and Yash Raj Films will participate, alongside next-gen innovators such as JetSynthesys, DRM, Free Stream Technologies, Neural Garage, and Fractal Picture, showcasing cutting-edge advancements.
Theme
Bharat Pavilion: Showcasing India's creative journey
At the core of WAVES 2025 is the Bharat Pavilion, a 1,470 sqm space that honors India's creative heritage under the theme "Kala to Code."
Divided into four experiential zones, Shruti, Kriti, Drishti, and Creator's Leap, the Pavilion provides an immersive journey through India's storytelling evolution, from ancient oral traditions to contemporary technological storytelling.
Registration
Schedule and registration details
WAVES 2025 will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM on May 1-3 and from 10 AM to 5 PM on May 4.
Business networking runs from May 1-4, while the event is open to the public on May 3 and 4.
You can register by visiting this link.