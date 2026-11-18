Planning a Bengal trip? Explore the Sundarbans and Kumartuli
What's the story
West Bengal's Sundarbans and Kumartuli offer a unique blend of nature and culture. The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, is home to diverse wildlife and scenic beauty. Kumartuli, a traditional potters' quarter in Kolkata, is famous for its intricate clay sculptures. This itinerary lets you explore the natural wonders of the Sundarbans and the artistic heritage of Kumartuli, giving you a taste of Bengal's rich biodiversity and craftsmanship.
#1
Exploring the Sundarbans
The Sundarbans is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its unique ecosystem.
You can take boat tours to explore the waterways and spot wildlife such as Bengal tigers, spotted deer, and various bird species.
The best time to visit is between November and February, when the weather is pleasant.
Local guides can help you navigate this vast network of rivers and canals.
#2
Wildlife spotting tips
For the best wildlife sightings in the Sundarbans, opt for early morning or late afternoon tours. These are the times when animals are most active.
Binoculars are a must-have for spotting distant creatures without disturbing their natural habitat.
Also, keep your noise levels low to avoid scaring away animals from their surroundings.
#3
Artisans of Kumartuli
Kumartuli is famous for its skilled artisans who make beautiful clay idols, especially during the Durga Puja festival.
A visit here gives you an insight into traditional craftsmanship techniques passed down through generations.
You can interact with artisans who share stories about their craft while showcasing some of their finest works.
#4
Participating in workshops
Participating in workshops at Kumartuli offers hands-on experience in clay modeling under expert guidance.
These sessions usually last a couple of hours, giving you enough time to learn basic sculpting techniques using simple tools like wooden sticks or metal wires provided by instructors during these workshops.