In short Simplifying... In short Sunlight exposure boosts serotonin levels, promoting calmness and happiness, and helps regulate sleep cycles.

However, societal norms can induce 'sunshine guilt' when we stay indoors on a sunny day.

To avoid this, focus on self-care and engage in indoor activities that bring joy and fulfillment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Overcoming FOMO: Understanding the concept of 'sunshine guilt'

By Simran Jeet 04:42 pm Jul 13, 202404:42 pm

What's the story The term "sunshine guilt" has gained popularity on TikTok, referring to feeling pressured to enjoy beautiful weather. In a viral TikTok video, the creator expressed struggling with this guilt on a beautiful sunny day when she felt too tired to go outside. Many viewers related, sharing similar experiences of feeling conflicted between relaxing indoors and the expectation to enjoy the sunshine.

Explaining

What is sunshine guilt?

Sunshine guilt is the pang of regret when opting to stay indoors on a beautiful day, compounded by the assumption that everyone else is out enjoying life. Whether catching the aroma of a neighbor's grill or hearing laughter next door, the urge to join in can make staying inside feel mundane. A day spent indoors often appears less fulfilling compared to one spent outdoors.

Advantages

Benefits of sunlight

Exposure to sunlight and being outdoors can have profound effects on both physical and mental well-being. Sunlight influences serotonin levels in the body, leading calmness, happiness, and improved focus. Additiionaly, sunlight exposure is crucial for regulating the circadian rhythm, or sleep cycle, helping to establish a healthy biological clock. Individuals confined to indoors during the day may feel agitated for engaging in indoor tasks.

Origin

What leads to sunshine guilt?

The origin of sunshine guilt lies in the accumulation of negative thoughts, feelings, and emotions, feeling disappointed by remaining indoors on a pleasant day. According to experts, such guilt often arises from societal norms or values, where individuals feel they are not meeting expectations. There are negative connotations attached to relaxing indoors or not fully embracing what is perceived as "good" weather.

Prevention

How to avoid sunshine guilt?

To fully embrace time indoors, release guilt and focus on original plans. Shift mindset to prioritize self-care. If you feel tired, indulging in a nap can be rejuvenating. Alternatively, you might choose to engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment, such as reading a book, cleaning , cooking , playing with your pet, pursuing your hobbies, or catching up with friends, etc