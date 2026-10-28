Falafel: The Lebanese snack everyone loves
What's the story
Falafel is a staple of Lebanese cuisine, and for good reason. These deep-fried balls of ground chickpeas or fava beans are loved for their crispy texture and flavorful taste. But falafel is not just a street food; it is an integral part of Lebanese culture and traditions. From breakfast to a late-night snack, falafel is enjoyed at all times of the day in Lebanon.
#1
The traditional falafel sandwich
The traditional falafel sandwich is a must-try when in Lebanon.
It consists of crispy falafel balls stuffed in pita bread with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickles.
The sandwich is usually garnished with tahini sauce or hummus, which add creaminess and flavor.
You can find this classic dish at street stalls and local eateries across the country.
#2
Falafel with tahini sauce
In Lebanon, falafel is often served with tahini sauce, a creamy condiment made from sesame seeds.
The sauce adds a nutty flavor that goes perfectly with the spices in the falafel balls.
It can be drizzled over the sandwich or served as a dipping sauce on the side.
The combination of falafel and tahini is a match made in heaven.
#3
Variations across regions
While falafel is loved all over Lebanon, there are regional variations that highlight local tastes.
In some areas, you may find spicier versions with added chili powder or hot sauce.
Others might use different herbs, like parsley or mint, to give their falafel a unique flavor.
These variations make you realize how versatile this dish is.
Tip 1
Homemade falafel recipes
Making homemade falafel gives you the chance to customize flavors according to your taste.
A basic recipe calls for soaked chickpeas blended with garlic, onion, cumin, coriander, and salt before shaping them into balls and frying until golden brown.
Experimenting with different spices can give you exciting new flavors while keeping the authentic taste intact.