Where to go for cliff camping: Top spots

Cliff camping is the new adventure that combines the thrill of climbing with the serenity of camping. Imagine sleeping suspended over breathtaking views, with the stars as your ceiling. This unique experience is for those who seek an adrenaline rush but also the peace of nature. From Europe to North America , here are some of the best cliff camping spots around the world.

#1 Yosemite's Taft Point Yosemite National Park in California is famous for its stunning cliffs and majestic views. Taft Point gives campers a chance to sleep above El Capitan, one of the most famous rock climbing destinations in the world. The view from here is breathtaking, with sweeping views of Yosemite Valley and Glacier Point. The spot is easily accessible via a short hike, making it a favorite among adventure lovers.

#2 Norway's Preikestolen Preikestolen, or Pulpit Rock, is a famous cliff in Norway that rises over 600 meters above the Lysefjord. It provides stunning views and is a popular spot for cliff camping. Campers can enjoy the midnight sun during summer months or witness the breathtaking fjord below them at any time of the year. The hike to Preikestolen is moderate and attracts thousands of visitors annually.

#3 Canada's Sleeping Bag Rock Located in British Columbia, Sleeping Bag Rock is a hidden gem for cliff campers. This lesser-known spot offers stunning views of surrounding mountains and valleys while ensuring a more secluded experience than other popular destinations. The area is ideal for those looking to escape crowds while enjoying breathtaking scenery from their suspended campsite.