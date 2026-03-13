Engadin Valley: A hiker's paradise in Switzerland

Switzerland 's Engadin Valley is a hiker's paradise, with its pristine landscapes and untouched beauty. The valley is home to some of the most breathtaking trails, which take you through lush forests, sparkling lakes, and majestic mountains. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a novice looking for adventure, Engadin Valley has something for everyone. Here are five hidden trails that promise unforgettable experiences in this Swiss wonderland.

#1 Trail through Val Roseg The Val Roseg trail is a peaceful hike that takes you through the heart of nature. The trail starts from Pontresina and stretches over 12 kilometers one way. Hikers can enjoy views of glaciers and alpine meadows, while also spotting wildlife like ibexes and marmots. The trail is moderately difficult, making it perfect for families and casual hikers.

#2 Muottas Muragl Panorama Trail The Muottas Muragl Panorama Trail offers some of the best views in the Engadin Valley. Starting from Muottas Muragl mountain station, this six-kilometer loop trail provides panoramic views of Lake St. Moritz and surrounding peaks. The trail is relatively easy, making it accessible to all fitness levels. It is especially popular during sunrise and sunset, when the landscape is bathed in golden light.

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#3 Senda Dal Cantun Trail Senda dal Cantun Trail is a hidden gem that takes you through the lesser-known parts of Engadin Valley. This eight-kilometer trail starts from S-chanf and winds its way through dense forests and open pastures, offering a glimpse into traditional Swiss rural life. The moderate difficulty level makes it suitable for most hikers looking for a quiet escape from crowded tourist spots.

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#4 Zernez National Park Trail Exploring Zernez National Park via its dedicated trails is an experience unlike any other. The park has several routes, each offering unique flora and fauna experiences within one of Europe's largest protected areas. From easy walks around Zernez village to more challenging hikes deep into the park's wilderness, there's something for everyone. Just make sure you plan according to your skill level before heading out.