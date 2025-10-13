Snorkeling in the Galapagos Islands: Top spots

The Galapagos Islands are famous for their unique wildlife and pristine waters, making them an ideal spot for snorkeling. While many tourists flock to popular sites, there are several offbeat locations that offer equally stunning experiences without the crowd. These hidden gems allow you to explore vibrant marine life and underwater landscapes at your own pace. Here are some secret snorkeling spots in the Galapagos Islands.

#1 Devil's Crown: A submerged volcano Devil's Crown is a submerged volcanic crater near Floreana Island. The circular reef is home to a variety of fish species, including angelfish and parrotfish. The clear waters provide excellent visibility, making it easy to spot sea turtles and rays. Since the site is only accessible by boat, it sees fewer visitors than other popular spots.

#2 Cousins' Rock: A marine sanctuary Cousins' Rock is a small islet situated off Santiago Island. This spot is famous for its rich marine biodiversity, including sea lions, fur seals, and colorful schools of fish. The rocky formations provide shelter for many creatures, making it an ideal spot for underwater photography enthusiasts. Due to its remote location, the site remains less frequented by tourists.

#3 Kicker Rock: A towering landmark Kicker Rock, or Leon Dormido, is an iconic rock formation near San Cristobal Island. The towering cliffs of Kicker Rock provide a unique backdrop for snorkelers exploring the waters around it. You can spot hammerhead sharks, sea turtles, and numerous tropical fish here. The deep waters around Kicker Rock make it an ideal spot for those looking for a more adventurous snorkeling experience.

#4 Gordon Rocks: A diver's paradise Gordon Rocks is a famous dive site near Santa Cruz Island, but it also makes for an amazing snorkeling experience. The site has steep underwater walls and is home to a variety of marine life, including manta rays and reef sharks. The currents can be strong here, so it's best to visit with an experienced guide who knows the area well.