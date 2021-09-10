Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise: What do we learn from this?

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 03:32 pm

The increase in the rate of heart attacks among young people is alarming

Nearly three months after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, 29, sustained a cardiac arrest, Sidharth Shukla, 40, died of a massive heart attack on September 2. In June this year, Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, passed away due to a heart attack. So why is this condition, once synonymous with old people or those with a weak heart, affecting youngsters so much lately?

Statistics

What do the statistics say?

As per National Crime Records Bureau, in 2014, 18,309 people died of heart attacks. The number rose to 28,005 in 2019, a 53% increase in five years! The 2019 statistics disclose that 7,752 heart attack deaths were in the 30-45 age bracket. And now, doctors have rung the alarm bells, given how the deadly COVID-19 is affecting the physical and mental health of youngsters.

Details

Abnormal sleep cycle, high protein diet affected Shukla's health

Dr. Ashish Agarwal, Cardiologist, Aakash Healthcare, Delhi highlighted Shukla's death alludes to the fact being young and well-built doesn't mean you're protected from heart attacks. One must take care of their lifestyle, diet, and other habits. Reportedly, though Shukla exercised for almost four hours, he frequently took a "high-protein diet," and "had a very unorganized sleeping habit." These may have contributed to his death.

Modifications

'It is important to manage stress through lifestyle modifications'

Another major reason behind this alarming situation is stress. "It is difficult to measure stress... It is important to manage it through lifestyle modifications such as yoga, meditation, and physical exercise," said Dr. Tilak Suvarna, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute. Doctors emphasize people with a sedentary lifestyle, extreme mental pressure, and a family history of heart ailments are highly prone to heart attacks.

Habits

Here is what you can do to prevent heart attacks

Going for a health check-up once or twice in a year will help you to early diagnose heart ailments, say experts. Dr. Subhendu Mohanty, head and senior consultant, cardiologist, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, said habits like smoking, alcohol consumption, and irregular sleep must be stopped. Maintain work-life balance, stay free of stress, consume a nutritient-rich diet, and follow a proper sleep cycle, he added.