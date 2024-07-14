Why onions save us from summer heat

Jul 14, 2024

What's the story As summer approaches, we need cooling foods to find respite from scorching heat. A common kitchen staple, onion, possesses remarkable properties that aid in combating the heat of summer. Beyond its culinary versatility, onions offer surprising benefits that help us stay cool and refreshed during the hottest months of the year. Let's delve into 5 reasons why onions save us from sweltering temperatures

Hydrating

High water content

Onions consist primarily of water, with about 89% of their weight attributed to this hydrating component. Consuming foods with high water content is essential for staying hydrated during the summer months when the risk of dehydration is higher due to excessive sweating. Including onions in salads, sandwiches, or as a side dish helps increase water intake and keep the body cool and hydrated.

Volatile oils

Cooling properties

According to Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine, onions possess sheetal (cooling) properties, making them particularly beneficial during hot weather. This cooling effect is attributed to the presence of volatile oils and sulfur compounds in onions, which help regulate body temperature and provide relief from the sweltering heat. Incorporating onions into summer recipes not only enhances flavor but also helps maintain body temperature.

Reduces inflammation

Rich in quercetin

Onions are a rich source of quercetin, a powerful antioxidant known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Quercetin helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which can escalate during hot weather conditions. By consuming quercetin-rich foods like onions, individuals may experience decreased heat-induced inflammation, contributing to overall comfort and well-being during the summer months.

Smooth digestion

Promotes digestive health

Digestive issues such as indigestion and bloating are common complaints during the summer, often exacerbated by consuming heavy or greasy foods. Onions contain fiber and prebiotics that support digestive health by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and facilitating smooth digestion. Including onions in summer meals can aid in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, reducing the likelihood of digestive discomfort.

Eliminates toxins

Natural detoxification

The heat of summer can lead to increased toxin buildup in the body, as perspiration is one of the primary mechanisms through which toxins are eliminated. Onions contain sulfur compounds like allyl sulfides, which support the liver's detoxification processes. By consuming onions regularly, individuals can assist their bodies in flushing out toxins more efficiently, thereby promoting overall well-being.