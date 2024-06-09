Next Article

Energy drinks may have a life-threatening impact

Study reveals energy drink consumption linked to fatal cardiac arrest

By Akash Pandey 03:31 pm Jun 09, 202403:31 pm

What's the story A recent study by the Mayo Clinic, has discovered a correlation between energy drink consumption and life-threatening cardiac arrest in arrhythmia patients. The research, published in the Heart Rhythms journal, analyzed medical records of 144 sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) survivors treated at Mayo's Heart Rhythm Clinic. The study identified seven patients who had consumed an energy drink before their potentially fatal cardiac events.

Risk analysis

Impact on arrhythmia patients

Of the 144 survivors, seven patients, six of them women, experienced an unexplained SCA linked to energy drink consumption. Three of these patients were regular consumers of energy drinks. All seven narrowly escaped death; six required a rescue shock and one needed manual CPR. These patients represented about 5% of the total survivors listed in the study.

Health warning

Mayo Clinic warns of potential threat

Despite the limited correlation, Mayo doctors believe these findings are significant enough to raise awareness about the potential threat, energy drinks may pose to patients with known or unknown heart conditions. Michael Ackerman, a genetic cardiologist at Mayo, stated, "patients with a known sudden death predisposing genetic heart disease should weigh the risks and benefits of consuming such drinks in balance."

Ingredient analysis

Concerns over unregulated ingredients

Energy drinks contain not only large amounts of caffeine but also high levels of sugar, and various types of unregulated stimulants. Ackerman expressed concern about the possible combined effects of caffeine consumption and additional unregulated ingredients in these beverages. He emphasized that "energy drinks are not regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration," highlighting the importance of further research into their effects.