Top windsurfing spots in Senegal
What's the story
Senegal's coastline offers some of the most exciting windsurfing spots in Africa. With its consistent winds and diverse water conditions, it attracts both beginners and experienced windsurfers. From tranquil lagoons to challenging waves, Senegal has it all. Here are some of the best windsurfing spots along Senegal's coast.
#1
Discovering Lac Rose
Lac Rose, or Lake Retba, is famous for its pink waters and ideal windsurfing conditions. The lake is also famous for its high salt content, which makes it a unique destination.
The steady winds make it a perfect spot for beginners to learn and practice their skills.
The area also has several local schools that offer lessons and equipment rentals.
#2
Exploring Ngor Island
Ngor Island is famous for its beautiful beaches and lively atmosphere.
The waters surrounding the island provide ideal conditions for windsurfing enthusiasts of all skill levels.
With moderate waves and reliable winds, this spot is perfect for both beginners and seasoned surfers.
The island can be accessed via a short boat ride from Dakar, making it easily accessible for visitors.
#3
Experiencing Somone Lagoon
Somone Lagoon is a paradise for windsurfers looking for calm waters with consistent winds.
This lagoon is perfect for those who want to practice their skills without the fear of big waves or strong currents.
The nearby villages provide accommodation options at reasonable prices, making it an affordable destination for travelers.
#4
Venturing into Cap Skirring
Cap Skirring is a famous tourist spot with its beautiful beaches and lively nightlife.
The region also has some of the best windsurfing spots in Senegal. With strong winds during the dry season, it draws experienced surfers looking for thrilling rides on the Atlantic waves.
Local clubs provide lessons and equipment rental services to cater to all skill levels.