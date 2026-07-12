Word of the Day: Alight
What's the story
The word "alight" is a verb with two common meanings. It can mean to get down from a vehicle, such as a bus, train, or horse, or to come to rest on something, like a bird landing on a branch. In another sense, it can also mean to catch fire or become illuminated.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Alight" comes from Old English and has been part of the language for centuries. Its original meaning was "to descend" or "to come down," though another form of the word later developed the meaning "to catch fire." Today, both meanings are still used, depending on the context.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'alight'
Some common synonyms for "alight" include descend, disembark, land, perch, settle, and ignite. The exact synonym depends on whether the word refers to getting off a vehicle, coming to rest, or catching fire.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "The passengers alighted from the train at the next station." "A butterfly alighted gently on the flower." "The dry leaves quickly alighted after a spark landed on them."
Writing
Why use the word
"Alight" is useful because it has more than one meaning, making it a versatile addition to your vocabulary. It can describe graceful movement, such as a bird landing, or dramatic moments, like something bursting into flames. The word is especially effective in descriptive, literary, and formal writing.