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Word of the Day: Alight

By Simran Jeet 07:23 pm Jul 12, 202607:23 pm

What's the story

The word "alight" is a verb with two common meanings. It can mean to get down from a vehicle, such as a bus, train, or horse, or to come to rest on something, like a bird landing on a branch. In another sense, it can also mean to catch fire or become illuminated.