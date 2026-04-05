Word of the Day: Aspire
What's the story
"Aspire" (verb) means to strongly desire or aim to achieve something, often something important or ambitious. It is commonly used when talking about goals, dreams, or long-term ambitions. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Aspire" comes from the Latin word aspirare, meaning "to breathe upon" or "to strive for." The word entered English in the 15th century and gradually came to mean striving toward a goal or ambition. Today, it is widely used when referring to personal or professional aspirations.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'aspire'
Similar words include aim, strive, seek, desire, and pursue. These terms relate to setting goals and making efforts to achieve them.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are a few ways the word can be used: "She aspires to become a successful doctor." "Many young athletes aspire to compete in international tournaments." He continues to aspire toward greater achievements in his career."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "aspire" when describing ambitions, goals, or dreams that someone hopes to achieve. It works well in discussions about personal growth, success, and determination. The word helps convey a sense of motivation and forward-looking ambition in writing.