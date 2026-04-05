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Word of the Day: Aspire
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Word of the Day: Aspire

By Simran Jeet
Apr 05, 2026
04:45 pm
What's the story

"Aspire" (verb) means to strongly desire or aim to achieve something, often something important or ambitious. It is commonly used when talking about goals, dreams, or long-term ambitions. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Aspire" comes from the Latin word aspirare, meaning "to breathe upon" or "to strive for." The word entered English in the 15th century and gradually came to mean striving toward a goal or ambition. Today, it is widely used when referring to personal or professional aspirations.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'aspire'

Similar words include aim, strive, seek, desire, and pursue. These terms relate to setting goals and making efforts to achieve them.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Here are a few ways the word can be used: "She aspires to become a successful doctor." "Many young athletes aspire to compete in international tournaments." He continues to aspire toward greater achievements in his career."

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Writing

Why use the word

You can use "aspire" when describing ambitions, goals, or dreams that someone hopes to achieve. It works well in discussions about personal growth, success, and determination. The word helps convey a sense of motivation and forward-looking ambition in writing.

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