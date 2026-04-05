Word of the Day: Aspire

"Aspire" (verb) means to strongly desire or aim to achieve something, often something important or ambitious. It is commonly used when talking about goals, dreams, or long-term ambitions. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Aspire" comes from the Latin word aspirare, meaning "to breathe upon" or "to strive for." The word entered English in the 15th century and gradually came to mean striving toward a goal or ambition. Today, it is widely used when referring to personal or professional aspirations.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'aspire' Similar words include aim, strive, seek, desire, and pursue. These terms relate to setting goals and making efforts to achieve them.

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Usage Sentence usage Here are a few ways the word can be used: "She aspires to become a successful doctor." "Many young athletes aspire to compete in international tournaments." He continues to aspire toward greater achievements in his career."

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