Word of the Day: Deter
What's the story
"Deter" is a verb that means to discourage someone from doing something by making them think twice about it. It often involves preventing an action through fear of consequences, warnings, or obstacles. The word is commonly used in discussions about safety, rules, and decision-making.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Deter" comes from the Latin deterrere, meaning "to frighten away" or "to discourage."
It entered English in the 16th century and has retained its core meaning of preventing or dissuading someone from taking a particular action.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'deter'
Similar words include discourage, dissuade, prevent, hinder, stop, restrain, inhibit, impede, obstruct, discourage, and ward off.
Each of these words reflects the idea of making an action less likely or persuading someone not to proceed.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "deter" is used in everyday language:
"Heavy rain didn't deter the hikers from completing the trail."
"Security cameras help deter theft in public places."
"Her parents tried to deter her from making a rushed decision."
Writing
Why use the word
"Deter" is a useful word when writing about influence, behavior, or prevention.
It clearly expresses the idea of discouraging an action without forcing someone.
It's especially effective in essays, news articles, and discussions about laws, safety, or personal choices.