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Word of the Day: Detour
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Word of the Day: Detour

By Simran Jeet
Jul 12, 2026
07:17 pm
What's the story

The word "detour" can be used as both a noun and a verb. As a noun, it refers to an alternative route taken to avoid an obstacle or reach a destination differently. As a verb, it means to take or direct someone along a different path than the usual one.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Detour" comes from the French word detour, meaning "a turning away" or "a roundabout route." It entered English in the 18th century and was first used to describe changes in travel routes.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'detour'

Some common synonyms for "detour" include diversion, bypass, alternate route, deviation, roundabout way, and sidetrack. These words all describe taking a different path from the usual or expected route.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Take a look at these sentence examples: "We had to take a detour because the main road was closed." "Our road trip included a scenic detour through the mountains." "His career took an unexpected detour before he found his true passion."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Detour" is useful when you want to describe a temporary change in direction or plan. It can refer to both physical routes and unexpected turns in life, work, or personal goals. The word helps convey the idea that a different path can still lead to the intended destination.

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