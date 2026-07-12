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Word of the Day: Detour

By Simran Jeet 07:17 pm Jul 12, 202607:17 pm

What's the story

The word "detour" can be used as both a noun and a verb. As a noun, it refers to an alternative route taken to avoid an obstacle or reach a destination differently. As a verb, it means to take or direct someone along a different path than the usual one.