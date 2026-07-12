Word of the Day: Detour
What's the story
The word "detour" can be used as both a noun and a verb. As a noun, it refers to an alternative route taken to avoid an obstacle or reach a destination differently. As a verb, it means to take or direct someone along a different path than the usual one.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Detour" comes from the French word detour, meaning "a turning away" or "a roundabout route." It entered English in the 18th century and was first used to describe changes in travel routes.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'detour'
Some common synonyms for "detour" include diversion, bypass, alternate route, deviation, roundabout way, and sidetrack. These words all describe taking a different path from the usual or expected route.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "We had to take a detour because the main road was closed." "Our road trip included a scenic detour through the mountains." "His career took an unexpected detour before he found his true passion."
Writing
Why use the word
"Detour" is useful when you want to describe a temporary change in direction or plan. It can refer to both physical routes and unexpected turns in life, work, or personal goals. The word helps convey the idea that a different path can still lead to the intended destination.