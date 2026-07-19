Word of the Day: Empirical
What's the story
"Empirical" is an adjective that describes knowledge, ideas, or conclusions based on observation, experience, or experiments rather than theories or assumptions. It is commonly used in science, research, and academic writing. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Empirical" comes from the Greek word empeirikos, meaning "experienced" or "based on experience."
It entered English in the 16th century and has long been associated with knowledge gained through observation, experiments, and direct evidence instead of speculation.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'empirical'
Some common synonyms for "empirical" include observational, experimental, factual, evidence-based, practical, experiential, verified, objective, proven and data-driven.
These words all relate to information or conclusions supported by observation, experience, or measurable evidence.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples:
"The scientist relied on empirical evidence to support her findings."
"Their conclusions were based on empirical research, not personal opinions."
"The study provided empirical proof that the new method was effective."
Writing
Why use the word
"Empirical" is especially useful when you want to highlight that a claim is supported by facts, observations, or experiments.
It is a strong choice for research papers, academic essays, scientific discussions, and analytical writing, where evidence is more important than opinions or assumptions.