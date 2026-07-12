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Word of the Day: Engross

By Simran Jeet 07:13 pm Jul 12, 202607:13 pm

What's the story

The word "engross" is a verb that means to capture someone's complete attention or interest. When something "engrosses" you, it holds your focus so strongly that you become unaware of everything else around you. The word is often used for books, movies, conversations, hobbies, or activities.