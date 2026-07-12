Word of the Day: Engross
What's the story
The word "engross" is a verb that means to capture someone's complete attention or interest. When something "engrosses" you, it holds your focus so strongly that you become unaware of everything else around you. The word is often used for books, movies, conversations, hobbies, or activities.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Engross" comes from the Old French word engrosser, meaning "to make larger" or "to enlarge." As the word evolved in English, its meaning shifted from increasing in size to occupying someone's thoughts or attention completely. Today, it is commonly used to describe total concentration or fascination.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'engross'
Some common synonyms for "engross" include absorb, captivate, fascinate, immerse, preoccupy, and enthrall. These words all describe something that completely holds a person's attention or interest.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "The mystery novel was so engrossing that I finished it in one sitting." "She became engrossed in her painting and didn't notice the time." "The documentary completely engrossed the audience."
Writing
Why use the word
"Engross" is useful when you want to show that something has captured a person's full attention. It expresses a stronger level of interest than words like "interest" or "occupy." The word is ideal for describing experiences that are deeply engaging and hard to pull away from.