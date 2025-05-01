Word of the Day: Enigma
What's the story
"Enigma" is a noun that refers to something or someone mysterious, puzzling, or difficult to understand.
It captures the essence of mystery and complexity, often used when referring to situations, people, or things that are shrouded in uncertainty.
Let's learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "enigma" traces its roots back to the Greek word "ainigma," meaning a riddle or a puzzle.
It later made its way into Latin and Old French before being adopted into English.
Over time, its meaning expanded to encompass anything mysterious or difficult to explain, much like an unsolved riddle.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'enigma'
Some common synonyms for "enigma" include mystery, puzzle, riddle, conundrum, paradox, and quandary.
These words all suggest something puzzling or hard to understand, but "enigma" often carries a sense of profound complexity or intrigue.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts.
"The disappearance of the ancient civilization remains an 'enigma' to historians."
"Her smile was an 'enigma,' leaving everyone wondering what she was thinking."
"The detective's case seemed to grow more like an 'enigma' with each new clue."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "enigma" makes your writing more interesting and mysterious.
It's a great word to describe something that's hard to understand or figure out.
Whether you're talking about a person, a problem, or a situation, "enigma" adds a sense of curiosity and depth to what you say.