Word of the Day: Enumerate

"Enumerate" is a verb that means to list or mention things one by one, often in a clear and organized way. It's commonly used when explaining points, steps, or items in detail. Using "enumerate" helps make information easy to follow and understand.

Origin Origin of the word "Enumerate" comes from the Latin word enumerare, meaning "to count out" or "to list." It entered English in the late 15th century with the meaning of counting or listing things individually. Today, it's widely used in writing, speeches, and presentations.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'enumerate' Some close synonyms include: list, itemize, tally, count, recite, specify, detail, and mention. These words emphasize the act of naming or numbering items clearly.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "enumerate" is used in sentences: "She 'enumerated' the reasons why exercise is important." "The report 'enumerates' all the project's milestones." "Can you 'enumerate' the steps involved in the process?"