Word of the Day: Enumerate
What's the story
"Enumerate" is a verb that means to list or mention things one by one, often in a clear and organized way. It's commonly used when explaining points, steps, or items in detail. Using "enumerate" helps make information easy to follow and understand.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Enumerate" comes from the Latin word enumerare, meaning "to count out" or "to list." It entered English in the late 15th century with the meaning of counting or listing things individually. Today, it's widely used in writing, speeches, and presentations.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'enumerate'
Some close synonyms include: list, itemize, tally, count, recite, specify, detail, and mention. These words emphasize the act of naming or numbering items clearly.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "enumerate" is used in sentences: "She 'enumerated' the reasons why exercise is important." "The report 'enumerates' all the project's milestones." "Can you 'enumerate' the steps involved in the process?"
Writing
Why use the word
Using "enumerate" adds clarity and structure to your writing or speech. It's perfect for making lists, explaining processes, or organizing ideas logically. "Enumerate" helps your audience follow complex information easily.