Word of the Day: Ethos
What's the story
The word "ethos" is a noun that refers to the values, beliefs, or guiding principles that shape a person, group, or organization. It reflects the character or spirit that influences the way people think, behave, and make decisions. An "ethos" often defines what a community or institution stands for.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Ethos" comes from the Greek word ethos, meaning "character," "custom," or "nature." It entered English in the 19th century and was first used in philosophy and rhetoric. Today, the word is widely used to describe the shared values and ideals of a group or culture.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'ethos'
Some common synonyms for "ethos" include values, principles, beliefs, ideals, philosophy, and spirit. These words all relate to the ideas and standards that shape the identity of a person or group.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's put "ethos" to work: "The company's ethos is built on honesty and innovation." "Respect for nature is at the heart of the community's ethos." "The school's ethos encourages creativity and lifelong learning."
Writing
Why use the word
"Ethos" is useful when you want to describe the values or beliefs that guide people's actions and decisions. It is more meaningful than simply saying "culture" or "principles" because it captures the overall character of a person, group, or organization. The word works especially well in discussions about leadership, education, business, and society.