Word of the Day: Feasible
What's the story
"Feasible" is an adjective that describes something that is possible, practical, or capable of being achieved. It is often used when discussing plans, ideas, projects, or solutions that can realistically be carried out with the available time, resources, or effort.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Feasible" comes from the Old French word faisable, meaning "that can be done."
It entered English in the late 15th century and has consistently been used to describe actions, plans, or proposals that are achievable under the given circumstances.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'feasible'
Some common synonyms for "feasible" include possible, practical, achievable, workable, attainable, realistic, viable, manageable, executable and doable.
These words all describe something that can be accomplished, though each may emphasize a slightly different aspect of possibility or practicality.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "feasible" is used in sentences:
"The team developed a feasible plan to complete the project on time."
"Working from home is a feasible option for many employees."
"After reviewing the budget, they decided the proposal was financially feasible."
Writing
Why use the word
Use "feasible" when you want to describe an idea or plan that is both possible and practical.
It conveys that something can realistically be achieved with the available time, resources, or effort, rather than remaining just an idea or a theoretical possibility.