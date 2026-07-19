Word of the Day: Gambit
What's the story
"Gambit" is a noun that refers to a strategic move or clever action taken to gain an advantage, especially at the beginning of a situation. While it originated in the game of chess, the word is now widely used in business, politics, sports, and everyday conversations.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Gambit" comes from the Italian word gambetto, meaning "to trip someone."
It entered English through the language of chess in the 17th century, where it described the sacrifice of a piece to secure a stronger position.
Today, it also refers to calculated moves in real-life situations.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'gambit'
Some common synonyms for "gambit" include strategy, tactic, maneuver, move, ploy, scheme, approach, initiative, and opening.
These words all refer to a planned action or method used to achieve a goal.
Writing
Why use the word
Unlike a simple "move" or "plan," "gambit" suggests a bold or strategic action designed to gain an advantage, often at the beginning of a situation.
It is especially useful when writing about business, politics, sports, negotiations, or competition, where thoughtful planning and calculated decisions play an important role.