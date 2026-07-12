Word of the Day: Harbinger
What's the story
The word "harbinger" is a noun that refers to a person, event, or sign that signals the arrival of something to come. It often points to future changes, whether positive or negative. A harbinger serves as an early indication of what lies ahead.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Harbinger" comes from the Old French word herbergeor, meaning "one who provides lodging." In medieval times, a "harbinger" would travel ahead to arrange accommodation for others. Over time, the word came to mean anything that announces or foreshadows what is about to happen.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'harbinger'
Some common synonyms for "harbinger" include forerunner, precursor, omen, herald, sign, and indicator. These words all describe something that announces or predicts a future event.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "Dark clouds were a harbinger of the approaching storm." "Many viewed the invention as a harbinger of a technological revolution." "The first blossoms of spring are a harbinger of warmer days."
Writing
Why use the word
Unlike a simple "sign" or "signal," "harbinger" carries the idea of announcing something before it happens. It is especially useful when describing events or clues that hint at future changes. Whether you're writing about history, nature, technology, or everyday life, the word adds a sense of anticipation.