Word of the Day: Reap

"Reap" refers to the act of gathering or receiving something, often as a result of effort, action, or work. While it originally referred to harvesting crops, today it's used more broadly, such as reaping rewards, benefits, or consequences. It highlights the relationship between effort and outcome, making it a powerful word in both literal and metaphorical contexts.

Origin Origin of the word "Reap" comes from the Old English word ripan, meaning "to harvest." Historically tied to agriculture, it dates back to before the 12th century. Over time, it evolved from describing the act of cutting grain to expressing the result of any kind of effort.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'reap' Similar words include: harvest, collect, gather, acquire, obtain, receive, earn, win, secure, and derive. Each of these implies the result of some kind of input, whether time, energy, or risk, making "reap" a meaningful choice when emphasizing effort and reward.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "reap" fits into various sentences: "You 'reap' what you sow, so choose your actions wisely." "After months of training, she finally 'reaped' the benefits with a championship win." "Farmers work hard during the season to 'reap' a good harvest."