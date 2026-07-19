Word of the Day: Reciprocal
What's the story
"Reciprocal" is an adjective that describes something that is shared, exchanged, or felt equally between two or more people, groups, or things. It often refers to mutual actions, feelings, or relationships where each side gives and receives in a balanced or equal way.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Reciprocal" comes from the Latin reciprocus, meaning "returning the same way" or "moving back and forth."
It entered English in the late 16th century and gradually came to describe mutual exchanges, equal relationships, and actions that are returned in kind.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'reciprocal'
Similar words include mutual, shared, corresponding, equivalent, complementary, cooperative, interdependent, two-way, collective, and give-and-take.
These words reflect the idea of equal exchange, balanced relationships, or actions that benefit both sides.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples:
"Their friendship was built on reciprocal trust and respect."
"The two countries signed a reciprocal trade agreement."
"Successful teamwork depends on reciprocal support from every member."
Writing
Why use the word
"Reciprocal" is an excellent word for describing mutual relationships, shared responsibilities, or equal exchanges.
It brings clarity and precision to discussions about partnerships, communication, agreements, and social interactions, making your writing sound more polished and thoughtful.