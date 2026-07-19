Word of the Day: Sycophant
What's the story
"Sycophant" is a noun that refers to a person who excessively praises or flatters someone important to gain favor or personal advantage. The word usually has a negative meaning, suggesting that the admiration is insincere and motivated by self-interest rather than genuine respect.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Sycophant" comes from the Greek word sykophantēs, which originally referred to an informer or accuser.
It entered English in the 16th century, and over time its meaning shifted to describe someone who uses excessive flattery to win approval or gain benefits.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'sycophant'
Some common synonyms for "sycophant" include flatterer, yes-man, toady, bootlicker, admirer, fawner, and hanger-on.
These words describe people who flatter or support others excessively, though some carry a stronger negative tone than others.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "sycophant" can be used in sentences:
"The manager surrounded himself with sycophants who agreed with every decision."
"She valued honest advice over compliments from a sycophant."
"A true friend offers constructive criticism, not the praise of a sycophant."
Writing
Why use the word
"Sycophant" is a precise word for describing someone who uses flattery as a tool for personal gain.
It helps add clarity to your writing, especially when discussing power, influence, workplace culture, politics, or relationships.
Using it also makes your vocabulary more expressive than relying on general terms like "fan" or "supporter."