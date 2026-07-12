Word of the Day: Taper
What's the story
The word "taper" can be used as both a verb and a noun. As a verb, it means to become gradually narrower, thinner, or smaller toward one end, or to reduce something little by little. As a noun, it refers to a gradual narrowing shape or a slender candle.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Taper" comes from the Old English word tapor, which originally referred to a candle. Over time, the word came to describe anything that gradually narrows or decreases in size or amount. Today, it is also commonly used for gradual reductions, such as tapering exercise, medication, or expenses.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'taper'
Some common synonyms for "taper" include narrow, diminish, lessen, decrease, dwindle, and thin. These words all suggest a gradual reduction in size, amount, or intensity.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here's how "taper" can be used in sentences: "The road begins to taper as it approaches the bridge." "Doctors advised him to taper the medication slowly." "Sales started to taper off after the holiday season."
Writing
Why use the word
"Taper" is useful when you want to describe a gradual change rather than a sudden one. It clearly shows that something becomes smaller, thinner, or less over time. The word works well for describing shapes, numbers, activity, or intensity.