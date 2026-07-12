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Word of the Day: Taper

By Simran Jeet 07:00 pm Jul 12, 202607:00 pm

What's the story

The word "taper" can be used as both a verb and a noun. As a verb, it means to become gradually narrower, thinner, or smaller toward one end, or to reduce something little by little. As a noun, it refers to a gradual narrowing shape or a slender candle.