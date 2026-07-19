Word of the Day: Verbose
What's the story
"Verbose" is an adjective that describes speech or writing using more words than necessary. It refers to communication that is overly detailed, wordy, or long-winded, making the main message less clear. While it may include useful information, it often lacks brevity and can lose the reader's attention.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Verbose" comes from the Latin verbosus, meaning "full of words" or "wordy."
It entered English in the late 15th century and has been used to describe communication that is unnecessarily lengthy.
The word traces back to the Latin verbum, meaning "word."
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'verbose'
Similar words include wordy, long-winded, rambling, prolix, repetitive, lengthy, expansive, talkative, circumlocutory, and overwritten.
These words describe communication that uses excessive words.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "verbose" is used in everyday language:
"The manual was so verbose that it confused new users."
"She avoided being verbose and explained the idea in a few sentences."
"His verbose reply could have been much shorter without losing meaning."
Writing
Why use the word
"Verbose" is ideal for describing writing or speech that is unnecessarily long.
It adds precision when discussing communication style in essays, reports, reviews, or conversations.
Using this word helps highlight the value of clarity, brevity, and effective expression.