What's the story

Copenhagen has been named the world's most livable city for 2025, ending Vienna's three-year reign at the top.

The annual ranking by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) evaluates 173 cities based on healthcare, education, stability, infrastructure and environment.

Copenhagen scored "perfect" in stability, education and infrastructure to clinch the title.

Vienna and Zurich shared second place while Melbourne (Australia) retained its fourth position.