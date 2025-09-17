2025's last solar eclipse: When and where it'll be visible

A partial solar eclipse will occur on September 21, when the Moon will pass between the Earth and Sun, partially blocking the solar disk. This is the fourth and final eclipse of 2025. The sequence started with consecutive solar and lunar eclipses in March, and a spectacular 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse earlier this month. However, unlike that lunar event which was visible across India, this upcoming solar spectacle is exclusive to southern regions.

Astronomical patterns Eclipses usually happen in pairs or clusters Astronomers explain that eclipses usually happen in pairs or clusters. This is because they require the Sun, Moon, and Earth to align during full or new moons along the lunar orbit's nodes. In this case, the timing of the eclipse will place the Moon's shadow path far south, leaving India and other parts of Asia out of its path.

Viewing zones Where will the eclipse be visible? The partial solar eclipse will be best seen from the southernmost parts of the globe. Antarctica, New Zealand, and a small part of southern Australia are perfectly positioned to witness this celestial event. While the eclipse won't be visible in India, enthusiasts can still experience it through live streams and online coverage provided by various observatories and scientific organizations.