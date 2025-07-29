Walking daily lowers Alzheimer's risk, reveals 10-year study 

A new 10-year study has revealed that walking daily can significantly lower the risk of cognitive decline, particularly in people genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease. The research, which will be presented at the annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference, observed nearly 3,000 participants aged between 70 and 79 over a decade. Those who either maintained or increased their walking habits during this period showed significant improvements in processing speed and executive function.

Genetic impact Benefits of walking more pronounced in those with APOE The study found that the benefits of walking were particularly pronounced in those with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's. This is significant as genetics are believed to play a major role in the disease. Specifically, genotypes called APOE affect how plaques and other fats are metabolized throughout the bloodstream. One specific type, APOE4, makes it harder for the brain to clear these plaques and is associated with a higher risk of cognitive decline.

Disease overview What is Alzheimer's disease? Alzheimer's disease is a severe form of dementia, characterized by the buildup of harmful plaques in the brain. These plaques interfere with communication between nerve cells and eventually lead to their death. As more nerve cells die, patients may experience progressive memory loss, confusion, personality changes, and physical decline. The disease can be fatal and there is no known cure at present.

Expert advice Incorporate short walks into daily routines Dr. Cindy Barha, a senior author of the study and an assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Calgary, recommends reducing sedentary behavior by incorporating short walks into daily routines. She mentioned that as people age, they tend to become more sedentary while their levels of physical activity decline. The study didn't test a uniform walking regimen but suggested that multiple short walks throughout the day could help prevent cognitive decline.