Long hours at a desk? These wrist exercises can help
What's the story
Wrist rotation exercises are a simple yet effective way to improve flexibility and strength in the wrists. These exercises can be particularly beneficial for those who spend long hours typing or performing repetitive tasks. By incorporating wrist rotations into your daily routine, you can help prevent stiffness and discomfort, while enhancing your range of motion. Here are five effective wrist rotation exercises that can easily be done at home or in the office.
Circular motion
Circular wrist rotations
Circular wrist rotations are a basic exercise that targets all the muscles around the joint.
To do this, extend one arm forward with your palm facing down. Slowly rotate your wrist in a circular motion, first clockwise for ten repetitions, then counterclockwise for another ten.
This exercise helps loosen up tight muscles and improves blood circulation.
Flexion and extension
Wrist flexion and extension
Wrist flexion and extension exercises target the bending and straightening of the wrist.
Start by sitting comfortably with your forearm resting on a table, palm facing up.
Gently bend your wrist upwards (flexion), and then downwards (extension), repeating the movement ten times on each side.
This exercise strengthens the muscles responsible for lifting and lowering the hand.
Pronation and supination
Pronation and supination movements
Pronation and supination movements refer to rotating the forearm so that the palm faces up or down.
Hold a lightweight object, like a small ball or dumbbell, in one hand with your elbow bent at 90 degrees by your side.
Rotate your forearm so that your palm faces up (supination), then down (pronation), completing 10 rotations in each direction.
Resistance band circles
Wrist circles with resistance band
Using a resistance band adds an extra challenge to wrist circle exercises.
Secure one end of a resistance band underfoot while holding its other end in one hand at shoulder height with an extended arm forward.
Perform circular motions as described earlier against the band's resistance, completing 10 circles in each direction before switching hands.
Finger stretches
Finger stretches with wrist rotation
Finger stretches, combined with wrist rotation, enhance dexterity and flexibility.
Extend fingers wide, hold for a few seconds, then curl them into a fist.
Repeat this sequence while rotating wrists in both directions, completing 10 repetitions per side.
This exercise is particularly beneficial for those who spend long hours typing or performing repetitive tasks, helping to prevent stiffness and discomfort.