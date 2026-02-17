5 yoga exercises to reduce stress and anxiety

Yoga is a powerful tool for boosting mental health, especially for beginners. It combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to promote relaxation and reduce stress. For those new to yoga, starting with simple poses can make the practice more accessible and enjoyable. Here are five beginner-friendly yoga poses that can help improve mental well-being by enhancing focus, reducing anxiety, and promoting a sense of calm.

Tip 1 Mountain pose for grounding The mountain pose is the foundation of all standing poses. It helps beginners develop better posture and balance. By standing tall with feet together or slightly apart, you can feel grounded and centered. This pose encourages mindful breathing, which can help reduce stress levels and improve concentration.

Tip 2 Child's pose for relaxation Child's pose is a restorative position that promotes relaxation and introspection. It involves kneeling on the floor with arms extended forward or alongside the body. This pose gently stretches the back and shoulders while calming the mind through deep breathing. Practicing child's pose regularly can help alleviate tension and anxiety.

Tip 3 Tree pose for focus The tree pose is a great way to improve focus and balance. In this pose, you stand on one leg, with the other foot placed on the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg. The arms can be extended overhead or kept at heart center. This pose requires concentration, which diverts attention from stressors, promoting mental clarity.

Tip 4 Cat-Cow stretch for flexibility The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that increases flexibility of the spine while calming the mind. It involves alternating between arching the back (cat) and lifting the head (cow) on all fours. This flow encourages mindful breathing, which helps release tension from both body and mind.