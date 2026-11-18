Give everyday apples a delicious twist with these recipes
What's the story
Apples are one of the most versatile fruits, adding a sweet and tangy flavor to all kinds of dishes. From savory to sweet, apples can be used in a variety of recipes to make them delicious and unique. Here are five creative apple recipes that will make you see this humble fruit in a whole new light. Each recipe highlights the versatility of apples, giving you new ways to enjoy them.
Dish 1
Apple and cheddar cheese tart
Combining the sweetness of apples with the sharpness of cheddar cheese, this tart makes for an amazing appetizer or snack.
Start by rolling out puff pastry and placing it on a baking sheet. Layer thinly sliced apples on top, sprinkle grated cheddar cheese over them, and bake until golden brown.
The result is a crispy tart with a perfect balance of flavors that can be served warm or at room temperature.
Dish 2
Spiced apple quinoa salad
This refreshing salad mixes cooked quinoa with diced apples, nuts, and spices for an earthy twist on traditional salads.
Toss cooked quinoa with chopped apples, walnuts, or almonds, cinnamon, and nutmeg for added warmth.
Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over the mixture before serving chilled or at room temperature as a nutritious side dish or light lunch option.
Dish 3
Caramelized apple pancakes
Caramelized apple pancakes make for a delicious breakfast option that combines fluffy pancakes with sweet caramelized apples.
Cook sliced apples in butter until they soften and caramelize slightly.
Fold them into your favorite pancake batter before cooking as usual on medium heat until golden brown on both sides.
Serve these pancakes hot off the griddle, drizzled generously with maple syrup for added sweetness.
Dish 4
Savory apple slaw
For a unique twist on traditional coleslaw, try adding grated apples to your mix.
This savory slaw combines cabbage, carrots, and grated apples, tossed in a tangy dressing made from mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper.
It's a refreshing side dish, perfect for barbecues and picnics, and pairs well with sandwiches and wraps.
Dish 5
Baked apples stuffed with nuts
Baked stuffed apples are an easy dessert that highlights the natural sweetness of the fruit.
Core the apples and fill the centers with a mixture of chopped nuts, raisins, honey, and cinnamon.
Bake until tender, and serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a delightful treat.