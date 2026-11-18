Combining the sweetness of apples with the sharpness of cheddar cheese, this tart makes for an amazing appetizer or snack.

Start by rolling out puff pastry and placing it on a baking sheet. Layer thinly sliced apples on top, sprinkle grated cheddar cheese over them, and bake until golden brown.

The result is a crispy tart with a perfect balance of flavors that can be served warm or at room temperature.