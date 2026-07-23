Sweden's most beautiful ferry rides: A list
What's the story
Sweden is home to some of the most beautiful ferry rides that give you a glimpse of the country's stunning landscapes and rich history. These rides are not just a means of transport, but also an opportunity to explore the beauty of Sweden's archipelagos and coastal areas. From the bustling city of Stockholm to the serene islands, these ferry rides offer an unforgettable experience for travelers.
#1
Stockholm to archipelago islands
The Stockholm archipelago comprises over 30,000 islands, making it one of the largest in the world.
Ferries from Stockholm take you to these islands, giving you a glimpse of nature and quaint villages.
The ride gives you panoramic views of the Baltic Sea and its many islands.
You can either choose a day trip or an overnight stay on one of the islands.
#2
Gotland: A historical journey
Taking a ferry to Gotland is like traveling back in time. This island is dotted with medieval towns and ruins that narrate tales of Sweden's past.
The ferry ride itself is enjoyable, with views of the sea and occasional sightings of marine life.
Once on Gotland, you can explore Visby, a UNESCO World Heritage site, or relax on its beaches.
#3
Oland: Nature's paradise
Known for its unique limestone formations and diverse flora, Oland is another must-visit island accessible by ferry.
The ride offers stunning views of both the island's natural beauty and the surrounding waters.
Oland's landscape is perfect for hiking and birdwatching enthusiasts, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.
#4
Bohuslan Coastal Adventure
The Bohuslan region is famous for its rugged coastlines and picturesque fishing villages.
Ferries in this area take you through narrow straits between rocky islands, giving you a close-up view of Sweden's dramatic coastline.
This area is perfect for those looking to experience traditional Swedish coastal life while enjoying scenic views from their vessel.