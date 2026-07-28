These offbeat villages are Italy's real attractions

Perched atop a hill in Lazio, Civita di Bagnoregio is also called "the dying town" because of its eroding cliffs.

The medieval village has narrow streets and ancient stone buildings that take you back in time.

Accessible only by a footbridge, it offers stunning views of the surrounding valleys.

With its charming atmosphere and historical significance, Civita di Bagnoregio is a must-visit for history buffs.