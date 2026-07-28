These offbeat villages are Italy's real attractions
What's the story
Italy is famous for its beautiful landscapes and rich culture. But, beyond the famous tourist spots, lie some hidden gems that are yet to be discovered by most travelers. These lesser-known villages give an authentic Italian experience, away from the crowd. From stunning architecture to breathtaking views, these villages are a must-visit for anyone looking for an offbeat adventure in Italy.
#1
Exploring Civita di Bagnoregio
Perched atop a hill in Lazio, Civita di Bagnoregio is also called "the dying town" because of its eroding cliffs.
The medieval village has narrow streets and ancient stone buildings that take you back in time.
Accessible only by a footbridge, it offers stunning views of the surrounding valleys.
With its charming atmosphere and historical significance, Civita di Bagnoregio is a must-visit for history buffs.
#2
Discovering Castellina Marittima
Castellina Marittima is a quaint village in Tuscany, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Famous for its panoramic views and peaceful surroundings, this village is perfect for hikers and nature lovers.
The narrow streets are dotted with traditional Tuscan houses, giving you a glimpse of local life.
Castellina Marittima's proximity to both mountains and sea makes it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
#3
Unveiling San Gimignano's towers
San Gimignano in Tuscany is famous for its medieval towers, which give the town an iconic skyline.
Known as the Manhattan of Tuscany, this village has beautifully preserved its historical architecture.
You can walk through cobblestone streets lined with shops selling local crafts and delicacies.
The towers also provide breathtaking views of the surrounding vineyards and olive groves.
#4
Experiencing Erice's medieval charm
Erice is a hilltop town in Sicily famous for its medieval charm and panoramic views of the coast.
The cobbled streets are lined with ancient stone buildings that speak of the town's rich history.
Erice's castle offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, making it a popular spot for photographers.
#5
Visiting Pitigliano's stunning architecture
Pitigliano, also called Little Jerusalem, is famous for its stunning architecture carved into volcanic rock cliffs.
Located in Tuscany, this village is a mix of Italian and Jewish cultures, evident in its buildings and traditions.
The narrow streets of Pitigliano lead to hidden squares, where you can sit back at cafes or explore local shops selling handmade crafts.