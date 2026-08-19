Visiting Scotland? Try these oat-based snacks

A staple in every Scottish household, oatcakes are a versatile snack that can be eaten with cheese, spreads, or on their own.

Made from ground oats, water, and salt, these thin biscuits have a hearty texture and nutty flavor.

They are usually baked or cooked on a griddle till crisp.

Oatcakes can be found in different varieties, with added herbs or seeds for an extra flavor.