Visiting Scotland? Try these oat-based snacks
What's the story
Scotland is famous for its rich culinary heritage, particularly its love for oats. The versatile grain has been a staple in Scottish kitchens for centuries, inspiring a variety of unique snacks. From sweet to savory, these oat-based treats reflect the country's diverse flavors and traditions. Whether you are an oat lover or just curious about Scottish cuisine, these snacks offer a delightful taste of Scotland's culinary creativity.
#1
Traditional Scottish oatcakes
A staple in every Scottish household, oatcakes are a versatile snack that can be eaten with cheese, spreads, or on their own.
Made from ground oats, water, and salt, these thin biscuits have a hearty texture and nutty flavor.
They are usually baked or cooked on a griddle till crisp.
Oatcakes can be found in different varieties, with added herbs or seeds for an extra flavor.
#2
Flapjacks with a twist
Flapjacks are another popular oat-based snack in Scotland.
These chewy bars are usually made with oats, butter, sugar, and syrup. However, many Scottish versions add local ingredients, like honey or dried fruits, to give them a unique twist.
Flapjacks make for an excellent energy-boosting snack and are commonly available at bakeries across the country.
#3
Savory oat scones
While sweet treats are common, savory oat scones also have a special place in Scottish cuisine.
These scones are made with oats instead of flour, and have cheese or herbs mixed into the dough before baking.
The result is a deliciously hearty scone that goes perfectly with soups or salads.
#4
Oat-based porridge bars
Porridge bars are the latest innovation in combining traditional Scottish porridge with the convenience of a snack bar.
These bars use rolled oats as their base and mix them with ingredients like nuts and dried fruits for added texture and flavor.
They make an ideal on-the-go breakfast option while still paying homage to Scotland's love for oats.